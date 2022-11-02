Projected poll results show Netanyahu inching towards reclaiming power in Israel

‘We are close to a big victory’, says the veteran right-winger

AFP Jerusalem
November 02, 2022 22:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu waves as he addresses his supporters at his party headquarters during Israel’s general election in Jerusalem, on November 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu inched towards reclaiming power on Wednesday after projected election results showed a majority government was within reach for the veteran right-winger, though the outlook could shift as ballots are counted.

If the exit polls hold, it would mark a dramatic comeback for Mr. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving Premier, whose Likud party is poised to form a coalition with its ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies and a rising extreme-right.

“We are close to a big victory,” Mr. Netanyahu told supporters at a rally in Jerusalem early on Wednesday. “We don’t know the final results yet, but if the results are like the exit polls, I will form a national [right-wing] government.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Nothing is decided’

But his main rival, caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, told his supporters in Tel Aviv that “nothing is decided”, and that his centrist Yesh Atid party “will wait patiently... for the final results”.

Projections from three Israeli networks put Mr. Netanyahu’s Likud on track for a first-place finish, with between 30 and 32 seats. That number, combined with projected tallies for the extreme-right Religious Zionism alliance and the two ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, would give the bloc backing Mr. Netanyahu between 61 and 62 seats.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

An outright victory for the bloc would end the short reign of an alliance of eight parties under Mr. Lapid that managed to oust Mr. Netanyahu last year before collapsing itself.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Israel
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app