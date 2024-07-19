  1. Give the President direct supervision of bureaucrats without congressional approval, more power over Justice department.
  2. Eliminate a federal department of Education and send funds to States to structure courses, infrastructure, and syllabi, among other items.
  3. Promote oil, gas and nuclear-based energy sources, end energy efficiency standards, green subsidies and stop focus on climate change.
  4. Reduce union rights and make membership optional.
  5. Reduce the Environmental Protection Agency’s mandate to only regulation, taking away its policymaking powers.
  6. Restrict the use of abortion pills, promote ‘stable, man-woman married, nuclear families’, ban pornography.
  7. Place the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) under the supervision of a politically-appointed leader like the Assistant Attorney General, and dismantle Homeland Security.
  8. Overhaul of foreign policy regarding Mexico, Russia, China, Iran, and Korea; make immigration and visa policies more stringent.