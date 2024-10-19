GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pro-Iran protesters storm office of Saudi TV channel in Iraq: security source

Between 400 and 500 people attacked the Baghdad studios of Saudi broadcaster MBC after midnight

Published - October 19, 2024 08:59 am IST - Baghdad

AFP

Supporters of pro-Iran armed groups in Iraq stormed and ransacked the offices of a Saudi television channel in Baghdad early Saturday (October 19, 2024), a security source said, after the broadcaster aired a report referring to Iran-backed commanders as "terrorists".

Between 400 and 500 people attacked the Baghdad studios of Saudi broadcaster MBC after midnight. "They wrecked the electronic equipment, the computers, and set fire to a part of the building," the Interior Ministry source told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding the fire had been extinguished and the crowd dispersed by police.

