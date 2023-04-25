ADVERTISEMENT

Tokyo company loses contact with moon lander, fate unknown

April 25, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Tokyo

If successful, ispace will become the first private firm to place a working spacecraft on the Moon

AP

A model of the lander in HAKUTO-R lunar exploration program by “ispace” is pictured at a venue to monitor its landing on the Moon, in Tokyo, Japan on April 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Japanese company tried to land its own spacecraft on the moon early on Wednesday, but its fate was unknown as flight controllers lost contact with it moments before the planned touchdown.

Flight controllers peered at their screens in Tokyo, expressionless, as the minutes went by with still no word from the lander.

A webcast commentator urged everyone to be patient, as the controllers investigated what might have happened.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Data: Moon lander missions have low success rates

“Everyone, please give us a few minutes to confirm,” he urged.

If successful, the company ispace would be the first private business to pull off a lunar landing.

Only three governments have successfully landed on the moon: Russia, the United States and China. The spacecraft carried a mini lunar rover for the United Arab Emirates and a toylike robot from Japan designed to roll around in the moon dust. There were also items from private customers on board. 

In April 2019, Israeli organisation SpaceIL watched their lander crash into the Moon's surface.

India also attempted to land a spacecraft on the Moon in 2019, but it crashed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US