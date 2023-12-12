ADVERTISEMENT

Cruise missile from Yemen strikes tanker ship: US officials

December 12, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - Washington

Reuters

The attack on the vessel comes as threats have increased from Yemen’s Houthi rebels on commercial shipping in the area over the Israel-Hamas war raging in the Gaza Strip. File (For Representational purpose only) | Photo Credit: AP

A land-based cruise missile launched from Houthi-controlled Yemen has struck a commercial tanker vessel, causing a fire and damage but no casualties, two U.S. defenses officials told Reuters on Monday.

The attack on the motor transport STRINDA took place about 60 nautical miles north of Bab al-Mandab Strait, one of the officials said. U.S. Navy destroyer Mason was on scene and rendering aid, the officials said.

Yemen’s Houthi movement has been targeting international shipping amid regional tensions over the Israel-Hamas war. On Saturday, the Houthis said they would target all ships heading to Israel, regardless of their nationality, and warned all international shipping companies against dealing with Israeli ports.

It was not immediately clear if the STRINDA had any ties to Israel or if it was heading to an Israeli port.

