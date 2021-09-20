Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter

20 September 2021 19:05 IST

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have had a baby daughter, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

The baby, who was born on Saturday at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, weighed 2.78 kilograms. Her name was not immediately revealed. She is Queen Elizabeth II's 12th great-grandchild.

Beatrice (33), who is 10th in the line of succession to the British throne, is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.

Beatrice married millionaire property tycoon Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020 in a private wedding ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The ceremony strictly adhered to COVID-19 rules that limited gatherings and was attended by the Queen and the late Prince Philip.

Beatrice wrote on her Twitter feed that she was “delighted” to “"share the news of the safe arrival.”

“Thank you to the midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care,” she said.