GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Prince Harry wins right to appeal rejection of publicly funded security detail in U.K.

The Court of Appeal gave the Duke of Sussex the go-ahead to challenge a ruling earlier this year in the High Court

Published - June 07, 2024 07:43 am IST - LONDON

AP
Britain’s Prince Harry leaves after attending an Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Prince Harry has been given permission to appeal the British government’s rejection of his police protection detail in the U.K.

Britain’s Prince Harry leaves after attending an Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Prince Harry has been given permission to appeal the British government’s rejection of his police protection detail in the U.K. | Photo Credit: AP

Prince Harry has been given permission to appeal the British government’s rejection to provide him with publicly funded police protection in the U.K.

The Court of Appeal gave the Duke of Sussex the go-ahead to challenge a ruling earlier this year in the High Court. The permission was granted in May but only reported on June 6.

Judge Peter Lane ruled in February that a government panel’s decision to provide “bespoke” security on an as-needed basis after Prince Harry quit as a working member of the royal family was not unlawful, irrational or unjustified.

Daily Mirror apologises to Prince Harry over unlawful action

“Insofar as the case-by-case approach may otherwise have caused difficulties, they have not been shown to be such as to overcome the high hurdle so as to render the decision-making irrational,” Judge Lane wrote.

The long-running fight began more than four years ago when Prince Harry first challenged the panel’s decision, arguing that he and his family need an armed security detail because of hostility directed toward him and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on social media and relentless hounding by the news media.

Prince Harry, 39, the younger son of King Charles III, has bucked royal family convention to challenge the government in court and sue the tabloid press.

He won a big victory in December after a judge found phone hacking at Mirror Group Newspapers was “widespread and habitual.” He has two similar cases remaining against the publishers of The Sun and Daily Mail.

The security case appeared to be dead after the High Court in April rejected his first request to appeal Judge Lane's decision. But Justice David Bean on the Court of Appeal said on May 23 that he could challenge the lower court decision.

Related Topics

United Kingdom / USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.