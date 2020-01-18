Watch | Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'step back' as senior royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they will step back from senior roles in the British royal family to "work to become financially independent". And to “balance” their time between the U.K. and North America.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to avoid the ”Sovereign Grant”, a government handout that covers royal household and travel expenses. According to the couple it is equivalent to 5% of their income towards official expenses.

The remaining 95% comes from Prince Charles's centuries-old private estate. The couple expect the govt to continue to finance their security costs.

The couple earlier applied to trademark the phrases Sussex Royal and Sussex Royal Foundation. The trademark applies for use on books, stationery, clothing and charity campaigns.

The couple said they won't participate in the “royal rota” system an agreement providing access for royal correspondents.