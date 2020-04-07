Prince Harry and Meghan to start non-profit in U.S.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are planning to launch a wide-ranging non-profit organisation named Archewell, reports on Tuesday said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex told the Daily Telegraph newspaper they were establishing the organisation in the U.S., where they are now based.

Also read | Duchess Meghan Markle back as narrator of Disney Plus nature-docu ‘Elephant’

The charitable organisation will include emotional support groups, a multimedia educational empire and a well-being website among other things.

They said they wanted “to do something of meaning, to do something that matters”.

The couple filed paperwork for their new venture in the U.S. last month, the Telegraph said.

They have delayed releasing full details about it because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will make an announcement “when the time is right”, they told the paper.

Their proposals are for “a vast and ambitious array of projects” under the name Archewell to replace their previous “Sussex Royal” brand, it added.

The new name is reportedly derived from the Greek word Arche, meaning “source of action”, and was the inspiration behind the name of their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.