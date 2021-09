Prince Charles' ex-aide quits charity role amid honor claims

The Prince’s Foundation said in a statement that Mr. Fawcett offered to temporarily step down from active duties as the organization’s chief executive while an investigation takes place. File image. | Photo Credit: AP

Mr. Fawcett began his royal service in 1981 as a footman to Queen Elizabeth II and later became the Prince’s assistant valet.

A former close aide to Prince Charles stepped down temporarily from his role as chief executive of a royal charity amid reports that he helped secure an honor for a Saudi donor.

The Sunday Times and Mail on Sunday newspapers reported that Michael Fawcett coordinated support for an honor for Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz.

The Times said the businessman donated sums of more than 1.5 million pounds ($2.1 million) to The Prince’s Foundation to fund heritage restoration projects of interest to Prince Charles, including residences that Prince Charles used.

The report said Prince Charles gave Mr. Mahfouz an honorary CBE, or Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, at a private ceremony in 2016. The Saudi denies wrongdoing.

The Prince’s Foundation said in a statement that Mr. Fawcett offered to temporarily step down from active duties as the organization’s chief executive while an investigation takes place. It said Mr. Fawcett will assist the investigation.

In 2003, he was accused of selling unwanted royal gifts but was cleared of financial misconduct allegations. He resigned from his position as valet but continued to work in other roles including as Prince Charles’ events planner.