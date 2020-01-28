International

‘Prince Andrew provided zero cooperation on Epstein probe’

Prince Andrew. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

U.S. prosecutors and the FBI had asked him for an interview

Britain’s Prince Andrew has provided “zero cooperation” to the American investigators who want to interview him about his dealings with the late millionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. prosecutor said Monday.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said prosecutors and the FBI had contacted Prince Andrew’s lawyers and asked to interview him. “To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation,” said Mr. Berman.

Prince Andrew announced last year that he was withdrawing from his royal duties amid renewed public attention to a woman’s claim that she had several sexual encounters with the Prince at Epstein’s behest, starting at the age of 17.

The woman said that after meeting Epstein in Florida in 2000, the millionaire flew her around the world and pressured her into having sex with numerous older men, including Prince Andrew, two senior U.S. politicians, a noted academic, wealthy financiers and the attorney Alan Dershowitz, who is now part of President Donald Trump’s impeachment defence team. All of those men have denied the allegations.

Ms. Giuffre has said she had sex with Andrew three times at Epstein’s request, including once in London in 2001 at the home of Epstein’s girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

