President Vladimir Putin addresses parade on Red Square, says ‘a real war’ has been unleashed against Russia

May 09, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - Moscow

He welcomed soldiers fighting in Ukraine who were present at the parade

AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed his country's Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square, claiming that “a real war” has been unleashed against Russia — a reference to the war in Ukraine that the Kremlin portrays as being a proxy conflict with the West.

“Today civilisation is once again at a decisive turning point,” Mr. Putin said. “A real war has been unleashed against our Motherland.”

He welcomed soldiers fighting in Ukraine who were present at the parade. “To Russia! To our brave armed forces! To Victory!” Mr. Putin concluded the speech.

