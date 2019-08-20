U.S. President tweets picture of Trump Tower looming over Greenland

U.S. President Donald Trump is making light of his own idea of buying Greenland from Denmark, tweeting a doctored photo of Trump Tower looming over a small village in the Arctic territory.
Mr. Trump acknowledged on August 19 that he is “strategically” interested in such a deal, but said it’s not a priority of his administration. He told reporters, “It’s not No. 1 on the burner.”
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said Greenland is not for sale and Mr. Trump’s idea of buying it is “an absurd discussion.”
