U.S. President tweets picture of Trump Tower looming over Greenland

This July 11, 2015 file photo shows a general view of the town of Upernavik in western Greenland. Aiming to put his mark on the world map, President Donald Trump has talked to aides and allies about buying Greenland for the U.S.

This July 11, 2015 file photo shows a general view of the town of Upernavik in western Greenland. Aiming to put his mark on the world map, President Donald Trump has talked to aides and allies about buying Greenland for the U.S.   | Photo Credit: AP

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said Greenland is not for sale and Mr. Trump’s idea of buying it is “an absurd discussion.”

U.S. President Donald Trump is making light of his own idea of buying Greenland from Denmark, tweeting a doctored photo of Trump Tower looming over a small village in the Arctic territory.

 

Mr. Trump acknowledged on August 19 that he is “strategically” interested in such a deal, but said it’s not a priority of his administration. He told reporters, “It’s not No. 1 on the burner.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said Greenland is not for sale and Mr. Trump’s idea of buying it is “an absurd discussion.”

