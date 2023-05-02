President Ranil Wickremesinghe renews old pledge to resolve Sri Lanka’s ethnic question

May 02, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - COLOMBO

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said he hoped to reach “a mutually agreeable solution” on the island nation’s long-pending ethnic problem by the end of the year, renewing an old promise.

“My intention is to address the ethnic problem in the country while implementing the agreement with the International Monetary Fund. We are currently in discussions, and I hope to reach a mutually agreeable solution by the end of this year,” he said in his May Day address, of his talks with the Tamil political parties. “It is important for us to move forward while respecting and protecting the rights of all communities including the majority Sinhalese, Tamil, Muslim, and Burgher minorities without marginalising anyone. We are all committed to achieving this goal,” he said.

This is the second time that Mr. Wickremesinghe has made the pledge after his ascent to Presidency last year. He had promised to resolve the country’s persisting ethnic problem by February 4 this year, when Sri Lanka marked its 75 th year of Independence, but failed to meet the deadline he set for himself.

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA), the main parliamentary grouping of legislators from the north and east, participated in the talks with the President, despite initial reservations stemming from past attempts. The TNA also presented a set of five actionable points to the President, pertaining to land and police powers, and devolving more administrative powers to the provincial councils, and is awaiting action for months now.

Fourteen years after the end of a devastating civil war, Sri Lanka is still faced with the problem that drove the country into decades-long strife. Apart from their historic struggle for self-determination, and their persisting demand for truth and justice for war-time civilian deaths and disappearances, Sri Lanka’s Tamil community continues to battle several challenges, including an escalating attack on their lands.

Political call

Meanwhile, President Wickremesinghe is mulling early presidential polls next year and has reportedly reached out to different Tamil and Muslim parties, seeking their support, Opposition legislator Mano Ganesan told The Hinduin a recent interview.

In his May Day address, Mr. Wickremesinghe also underscored the need to “move forward with a new Constitution that reflects our shared values and aspirations.” Although Tamil parties have voiced scepticism over the President’s outreach, he said: “To the Tamil parties, I say that it is futile to distance oneself from this endeavour. If we are to address the issues faced by the Tamil community in this country, let us collaborate within this system, particularly in the Parliament as part of the government.”

