President Droupadi Murmu concludes three-nation tour to Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday (August 11, 2024) left for home after concluding her three-nation visit to Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste aimed at giving impetus to India’s ties with them.

She wrapped up her visit in Timor-Leste where she held extensive discussions with her counterpart Jose Ramos-Horta on enhancing bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

“President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn wraps up a successful visit to Timor-Leste, adding renewed momentum to the bilateral ties. In a special gesture, President @JoseRamosHorta1 accorded a warm send-off to President Murmu at the airport,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

She was conferred the Grand Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the country’s highest civilian award. President Ramos-Horta also hosted a State Banquet in honour of President Murmu at Palacio Nobre De Lohane. President Murmu announced that India will soon open its embassy in Dili.

In New Zealand, she had useful discussions with Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters on further strengthening bilateral ties.

During the visit, Murmu also announced that India will soon open a Consulate in Auckland to further strengthen diplomatic ties with New Zealand and facilitate the diaspora.

During her visit to Fiji, she held meetings with President Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. She was conferred the Companion of the Order of Fiji, the country’s highest civilian award. She also addressed the Fijian Parliament and the Indian community in Fiji. President Murmu also addressed the Fijian Parliament.

