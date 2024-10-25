GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

President Muizzu to take 50% salary cut amid worsening financial crunch in the Maldives

The move was announced as part of special measures in his government’s ‘economic reform agenda’ 

Published - October 25, 2024 03:15 am IST - COLOMBO

Meera Srinivasan
Meera Srinivasan
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu. File

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu. File | Photo Credit: PTI

 

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu will take a 50% salary cut as part of his government’s efforts to cut costs, as the country braces itself for a possibly severe financial crunch.

President Muizzu announced “special measures” in line with his government’s “economic reform agenda” proposed as part of the 2025 national budget. “As an initial step, the President stated he will not be taking 50% of his salary,” his office said in a statement on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) . Further, the salary of all political appointees and staff of state-owned enterprises, excluding banks, will be reduced by 10%.

Also read: Maldives President introduces UPI payment service to boost economy

“When the 2025 budget is presented, under the economic reform agenda, a number of measures will be taken to reduce government spending...for a period of 2 years,” Mr. Muizzu said on social media platform ‘X’.

Dwindling reserves

His announcement comes in the wake of growing concern over the island nation’s dwindling foreign reserves. In its latest update, the World Bank said the Maldives’s foreign exchange reserves have declined to “critically low levels”, with rising liquidity risks, driven by an elevated Current Account Deficit and increasing external debt repayments. “Official reserves fell from $590.5 million at end-2023 to $443.9 million at end-August 2024, due to rising debt repayment obligations and high import needs,” the Bank noted in its October 2024 update.

Amid grim forecast, Maldives says it is ‘well prepared’ to avert default 

Official reserves are at their lowest level since 2017, sufficient to cover only one month’s worth of imports to the Indian Ocean archipelago. The country’s debt reached $8.2 billion or an estimated 115.7% of GDP in the first quarter of 2024, it said.

Earlier this month, India signed a critical currency swap agreement with the Maldives for $750 million, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Muizzu in New Delhi.

Maldives police probe alleged bid to topple government

The swap arrangement for $400 million and an additional ₹3,000 crore ($357 million), signed between the Reserve Bank of India and the Maldives Monetary Authority under the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Currency Swap Framework, will remain until 2027. It is aimed at helping the Maldives cope with its foreign currency crunch, officials said.

Published - October 25, 2024 03:15 am IST

Related Topics

Maldives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.