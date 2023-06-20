ADVERTISEMENT

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden charged with failing to pay federal income tax and illegally having a weapon

June 20, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Washington

It is somewhat unusual to resolve a federal criminal case at the same time the charges are filed in court, though it is not totally unheard of.

AP

File photo of Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden. | Photo Credit: AP

President Joe Biden's son Hunter has been charged with failing to pay federal income tax and illegally possessing a weapon and has reached an agreement with the Justice Department, according to letter filed in U.S. District Court in Delaware.

As part of the agreement, made public on Tuesday, Hunter Biden will plead guilty to misdemeanour tax offenses and is expected to reach an agreement with prosecutors on the felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user.

The deal ends a long-running Justice Department investigation into Biden's second son, who has acknowledged struggling with addiction following the 2015 death of his brother Beau Biden.

It also averts a trial that would have generated days or weeks or distracting headlines for a White House that has strenuously sought to keep its distance from the Justice Department.

The news comes as congressional Republicans pursue their own investigations into nearly every facet of Hunter Biden's business dealings, including examining foreign payments and other aspects of his finances.

It also comes days after a 37-count indictment came down against former President Donald Trump for mishandling classified documents on his Florida estate, another case with even more dramatic political implications.

Joe Biden has also faced questions about his son's business dealings and drug addiction.

