President Gotabaya’s remarks on missing persons spark concern

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s recent remarks that those reported missing from the time of the civil war were “actually dead” have sparked concern among families of disappeared persons.

Relatives, mostly women, of thousands reported missing have been protesting in Sri Lanka’s north and east for nearly three years now, demanding that authorities share the whereabouts of their children/husband, forcibly disappeared during the years of the brutal war between the State armed forces and the rebel LTTE. “We cannot accept the new President’s remarks,” said Leelathevi Ananthanatarajah, secretary of the Association for the Relatives of the Enforced Disappearances in the North and East.

“My 34-year-old son surrendered to the Army at the Omanthai checkpoint, just after the war ended in May 2009. We were all there. They said they would question him and release him. I am still waiting,” she told The Hindu.

The lingering concern over enforced disappearances has remained a key issue in the decade after Sri Lanka’s civil war ended, with affected families relentlessly demanding truth and accountability.

President Rajapaksa told the UN Resident Coordinator in a recent meeting that the missing persons were dead, adding that most were “taken by the LTTE or forcibly conscripted.”

Ms. Ananthanatarajah does not agree. “How can it be that those who surrendered to the Army were also killed by the LTTE? That too after they declared that the war had ended?” she asked.

Tamil MP M.A. Sumanthiran said: “President @GotabayaR seems to know that even those who were surrendered to the military AFTER the war ended have died! He should say HOW those 3,000 odd people died... ”

The President said that after “necessary investigations”, steps would be taken to issue death certificates and provide support for the families, his office said.