President Donald Trump gets heat for urging Ukraine probe

President Donald Trump urged the new leader of Ukraine this summer to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter.
Democrats condemned what they saw as a clear effort to damage a political rival, now at the heart of an explosive whistleblower complaint against Mr. Trump.
It was the latest revelation in an escalating controversy that has created a showdown between congressional Democrats and the Trump administration, which has refused to turn over the formal complaint by a national security official or even describe its contents.
