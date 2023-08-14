President Arif Alvi calls for unity as Pakistan celebrates 77th Independence Day

August 14, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Islamabad

Pakistan President Arif Alvi on August 14 appealed to politicians to shun their differences and antagonism as the cash-strapped country celebrated its 77th Independence Day amid political and economic turmoil.

Addressing a flag hoisting ceremony held at the Convention Centre in Islamabad, the President also expressed his gratitude to friendly countries like China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran and Turkiye for supporting Pakistan during its economic woes.

He expressed confidence that Pakistan could become a developed country in a few years.

Asking politicians and other stakeholders to embrace the path of forgiveness, Mr. Alvi said, “My demand to the leaders of this country is to be united.”

The President said it was important to break free from nepotism, promote meritocracy, and ensure comprehensive justice, particularly in the socio-economic sphere, in order to progress.

He regretted that 27 million children in Pakistan are out of school and asked the rich of the country to come forward and make arrangements for their education. He also highlighted the greater participation of women in economic activities.

Talking about terrorism, he said that about 100,000 people were killed in the fight against the menace and assured that Pakistan was committed to the fight against terrorism.

Separately, in his special message, Mr. Alvi urged citizens to work for the welfare and uplift of deprived sections of the society.

"It is a time to renew our commitment to building a stronger and more prosperous Pakistan as envisioned by the Father of the Nation. I urge my fellow countrymen to work for welfare and uplift of deprived sections of our society,” he said.

The President also reiterated the need for national unity to surmount social, political, economic and security challenges.

In his Independence Day message, outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that while the country had defeated many odds and achieved milestones, the “story of Pakistan has yet to reach its culmination”.

He emphasised that unity was one of the most remarkable aspects of Pakistan's independence that emerged from a diverse tapestry of cultures, languages, and ethnicities.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir paid tribute to the nation’s founding fathers and stressed that the country knew how to defend its hard-earned freedom.

In his address at the Azadi Parade held at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul late on Sunday, the army chief said the nation had “maintained this tradition of celebrating freedom, equality and the quest for happiness, which we must continue to cherish”.

Acknowledging the myriad of challenges faced by the nation, from geopolitical wrangling to internal threats, Gen. Munir said, “Let me caution them all, in the words of our great Quaid, ‘There is no power on earth which can undo Pakistan’,” asserting that the army stood ready to defend the country's sovereignty at all costs.

Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan also issued a pre-recorded message on the Independence Day, urging countrymen to exert themselves towards the advancement of Pakistan.

This objective, he said, will be achieved only when the country gets independence in its true sense and there is establishment of equality among all individuals in the eyes of the law.

According to a Radio Pakistan report, Independence Day dawned with a 31-gun salute at the federal capital Islamabad and a 21-gun salute at the provincial capitals. Special prayers were offered in mosques for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

A one-minute silence was observed throughout the country with the sound of sirens to herald the flag hoisting ceremony at nine in the morning. Change of guard ceremonies were also held at Mazar-i-Quaid in Karachi and Mazar-i-Iqbal in Lahore.

Anwarul Haq Kakar sworn in as Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister

Anwarul Haq Kakar, an ethnic Pushtun leader who is considered close to the powerful military, was sworn in as Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister to head a neutral political set-up to run the cash-strapped country and conduct the next general elections.

President Arif Alvi administered the oath to 52-year-old Kakar at a simple ceremony held at the President House, attended by outgoing Prime MInister Shehbaz Sharif and several top leaders. He became the 8th interim prime minister of Pakistan.

Mr. Kakar, an ethnic Pushtun from the Balochistan province, was unanimously chosen as interim premier to oversee the elections as provided in the Constitution. He was serving as a senator but resigned from the post after his appointment as prime minister.

The acting premier, a first-time Senator, also resigned from the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), a party set up in 2018 and deemed closer to the powerful establishment of the country.

After taking the oath, Mr. Kakar drove to the PM House, the palatial official residence of Prime Minister nestled in the foothills of the Margalla mountains, where he was introduced to the new staff.

The immediate task of Mr. Kakar is to form a cabinet to assist him run the country. According to insiders, Jalil Abbas Jilani, a former career diplomat, is expected to be appointed as foreign minister. He was also among the runners for the post of interim premier. Mr. Kakar now faces the daunting task of holding free and fair elections and keeping the fragile economy on an even keel.

Meanwhile, former premier Shehbaz Sharif left the PM House and was presented a farewell guard of honour by troops from the three services of the country.

Mr. Kakar’s name was agreed upon during the final day of consultations between Prime Minister Sharif and the Leader of the Opposition in the dissolved National Assembly, Raja Riaz Ahmad on Saturday.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani on Monday accepted Kakar’s resignation from the Senate ahead of the latter’s swearing-in as the caretaker prime minister.

A day earlier, Mr. Kakar announced his resignation from the Senate as well as the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), which he founded in 2018.

According to Geo News, Mr. Kakar stepped down from his post because he wanted to be an impartial interim premier.

Since it was his responsibility to hold free and fair general elections in cooperation with the Election Commission of Pakistan, he had decided to resign.

A notification issued by the Senate Secretariat on Monday notified Kakar’s resignation.

“Anwaarul Haq Kakar, a member Senate of Pakistan, has resigned his seat, as his principled stance of neutrality on becoming the caretaker prime minister, by writing under his hand in person before the Senate chairman,” the notification said.

“The honourable Senate chairman has been pleased to accept the resignation and consequently his seat has become vacant in terms of clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan with effect from August 14,” it added.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Sharif expressed confidence that Mr. Kakar would ensure fair elections. He said the “trust reposed by all parties in Mr. Kakar’s name proves their proper choice as the upcoming caretaker Prime Minister is an educated person and a patriot”.

According to Mr. Sharif, Mr. Kakar was decided upon under a constitutional process as he was the “most suitable person” to head the interim set-up.

