Premature blast kills suicide bomber but harms no one else, police in northwest Pakistan say

Published - November 14, 2024 12:22 pm IST - Peshawar

A suicide bomber riding a motorcycle set off an explosive device prematurely on a deserted road in northwest Pakistan on Thursday (November 14, 2024), killing himself but harming no one else, police said.

Local police official Masood Khan said the blast happened in Charsadda district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, where Pakistani Taliban and other insurgents often target security forces.

Mr. Khan said the intended target was unclear and bomb disposal experts and police were still investigating whether the man was wearing the explosives or they were attached to his motorcycle.

The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, often target security forces in the province with suicide bombings and other violence. TTP are separate from the Afghan Taliban but have been emboldened by the group's takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.

