ADVERTISEMENT

Prakash Man Singh Raut appointed as new Chief Justice of Nepal

Published - October 06, 2024 06:28 pm IST - Kathmandu

The appointment comes after the retirement of outgoing Chief Justice Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha, who reached the mandatory retirement age of 65

PTI

Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel on Sunday (October 6, 2024) appointed Prakash Man Singh Raut as the new Chief Justice of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Chief Justice Raut at a special ceremony organised at Sheetal Niwas, the President’s Office, according to officials.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials, including Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Speaker Devraj Ghimire, and Chairman of the National Assembly Narayan Prasad Dahal.

Mr. Raut's name was recommended for the post by the Constitutional Council on September 16. His appointment comes after the retirement of outgoing Chief Justice Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha, who reached the mandatory retirement age of 65 on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

World / Nepal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US