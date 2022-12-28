ADVERTISEMENT

Prachanda to move into PM's official residence on Thursday

December 28, 2022 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Kathmandu

Former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba vacated the PM's official residence on Wednesday.

PTI

Nepal’s newly elected Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, is pictured as he takes office at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers at Singha Durbar office complex in Kathmandu, Nepal December 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Nepal's newly-elected Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" will move into the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar here on Thursday.

The 68-year-old CPN-Maoist Centre leader was on Monday sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time after he dramatically walked out of the pre-poll alliance led by the Nepali Congress and joined hands with opposition leader K P Sharma Oli.

Prachanda will shift to PM's official residence on Thursday afternoon, Surya Kiran, a member of the Prime Minister's secretariat, was quoted as saying by My Republica newspaper.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba vacated the PM's official residence on Wednesday.

According to Deuba's chief private secretary Bhanu Deuba, the Nepali Congress (NC) leader was supposed to move into a rented house in Dhumbarahi on Thursday. However, the plan was preponed.

He shifted to a rented house as his private residence in Budhanilkantha is currently being renovated.

