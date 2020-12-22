Prachanda-led CPN removes PM Oli from party's chairman post

The Central Committee meeting of Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'-led faction of the ruling Nepal Communist Party on Tuesday removed Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli from the post of chairman, hours after the embattled premier announced a new 1,199-member committee to organise the party's general convention in an effort to strengthen his hold on it.
The Central Committee meeting of the Prachanda-led faction unanimously nominated senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal as the party’s second chairman. Mr. Prachanda is the first chairman of the party.
"Oli has been expelled as the party chair for going against the party," Rekha Sharma, a central committee member, was quoted as saying by Kathmandu Post.
Earlier in the day, the warring factions of the party held separate Central Committee meetings.
Mr. Oli, one of the two chairmen of the ruling party, announced the new committee during a meeting of the party's Central Committee members close to him at Baluwatar, the Prime Minister's official residence.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath