PPP, PML-N reach new govt. formation agreement in Pakistan

February 21, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - Islamabad

The Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz finally reached an agreement to establish a new coalition government in Pakistan after days of negotiations on Tuesday, February 20, 2024,party leaders said.

In a joint news conference late on Tuesday night, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif is set to assume the role of Prime Minister again while PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari is slated to become the country's next President.

"The PPP and PML-N have achieved the required number, and [now] we are in a position to form the government," Bhutto-Zardari was quoted as saying by Geo News.

The announcement came a day after the latest round of talks between the top leaders of the two parties ended inconclusively on Monday as both sides failed to reach a consensus on a power-sharing formula to form a coalition government at the centre following a fractured verdict in the February 8 election.

