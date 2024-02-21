ADVERTISEMENT

PPP, PML-N reach new govt. formation agreement in Pakistan

February 21, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - Islamabad

In a joint news conference late on Tuesday night, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced that PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif is set to assume the role of Prime Minister again while PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari will be the country's next President.

PTI

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (C) speaks during a press conference in Islamabad . File photo | Photo Credit: AFP

The Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz finally reached an agreement to establish a new coalition government in Pakistan after days of negotiations on Tuesday, February 20, 2024,party leaders said.

In a joint news conference late on Tuesday night, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif is set to assume the role of Prime Minister again while PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari is slated to become the country's next President.

"The PPP and PML-N have achieved the required number, and [now] we are in a position to form the government," Bhutto-Zardari was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement came a day after the latest round of talks between the top leaders of the two parties ended inconclusively on Monday as both sides failed to reach a consensus on a power-sharing formula to form a coalition government at the centre following a fractured verdict in the February 8 election.

ALSO READ
Pakistan elections 2024 | Imran Khan's PTI demands judicial probe in alleged poll rigging
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US