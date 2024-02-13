ADVERTISEMENT

PPP to support PML-N to form govt in Pakistan, won't join cabinet: Reports

February 13, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - ISLAMABAD

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not put his name for the prime ministerial post, says he wants to see his father Asif Ali Zardari elected as the President once again

Agencies

A file photo of PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) will support Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to form a Government, but will not join the Cabinet, Geo News said on February 13, citing sources.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he will not put his name for the prime ministerial post. He noted that his party does not have the numbers to form a government at the federal level. He also ruled out the possibility of an independent-led government and termed it “unrealistic”.

ALSO READ
Jailed Imran Khan's party forms special committees to strategise government formation in Centre, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

He said that if this House failed to form a government, the country would have to go for re-elections and that could lead to a “political crisis.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that he wanted to see his father and former President Asif Ali Zardari elected as the President once again.

ALSO READ
Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in race to become Pakistan’s next PM

The top leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party were are in talks to form the government in Pakistan, even though independent candidates backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party won the most seats in Parliament.

None of the three major parties, the PML-N, the PPP, or the PTI have won the necessary seats in the February 8 general elections to secure a majority in the National Assembly and, therefore, will be unable to form government on their own, leaving it unclear who will be picked as the cash-strapped country's next prime minister. To form a government, a party must win 133 seats out of 265 contested seats in the 266-member National Assembly.

PPP and PML-N joined hands in 2022, to elect PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shehbaz Sharif as the prime minister after the then-premier Imran Khan was ousted through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US