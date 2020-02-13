International

Powerful quake hits off northern Japan; no tsunami danger

The earthquake was located far off the northeastern coast of Japan’s northern main island of Hokkaido.

The earthquake was located far off the northeastern coast of Japan’s northern main island of Hokkaido.   | Photo Credit: Google Maps

The quake measured a preliminary magnitude of 7

A powerful earthquake hit off Japan’s northern coast on Thursday, but there were no reports of serious damage or injuries and no danger of a tsunami, officials said.

Japan’s meteorological agency said the quake measured a preliminary magnitude of 7 and was located far off the northeastern coast of Japan’s northern main island of Hokkaido. It was centered 60 km (100 miles) below the ocean’s surface and east of Etorofu island, a Russian-held island that is also claimed by Japan.

NHK public television showed video monitors and shelves shaking at its office in Kushiro on the southeastern coast of Hokkaido.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2020 5:29:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/powerful-quake-hits-off-northern-japan-no-tsunami-danger/article30810377.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY