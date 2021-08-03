International

Powerful explosion rocks Kabul

Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of the powerful explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 3.   | Photo Credit: AP

A powerful blast hit the centre of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Tuesday, Reuters reporters said.

The explosion took place near the diplomatic quarters and a busy market square with many government buildings, including the presidential palace, as well as a number of Embassies and offices of media and aid agencies.

Clashes between Afghan forces and the Taliban have intensified across the country with the insurgent group gaining control over key check points and trading posts. No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.


