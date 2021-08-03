Powerful explosion rocks Kabul

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

A powerful blast hit the centre of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Tuesday, Reuters reporters said.

The explosion took place near the diplomatic quarters and a busy market square with many government buildings, including the presidential palace, as well as a number of Embassies and offices of media and aid agencies.

Clashes between Afghan forces and the Taliban have intensified across the country with the insurgent group gaining control over key check points and trading posts. No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.