Powerful explosion in Afghan capital Kabul; many hurt

Smokes rises after a huge explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, July 1, 2019. Powerful explosion rocks Afghan capital, with smoke seen billowing from downtown area near U.S. Embassy.

Smokes rises after a huge explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, July 1, 2019. Powerful explosion rocks Afghan capital, with smoke seen billowing from downtown area near U.S. Embassy.   | Photo Credit: AP

Kabuls chief police spokesman, Firdous Faramaz, said there was a loud explosion, but gave no details. No militant group has yet claimed responsibility.

A powerful blast hit Kabul's diplomatic district during rush hour on Monday, sending a plume of black smoke over the Afghan capital, with tens of injured taken to hospital and ambulances ferrying still more, authorities said.

Reuters witnesses said the sound shook their office building, with sporadic gunfire and the wail of ambulance sirens piercing the air.

Tens of injured people have been taken to hospitals, said health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar, with ambulances expected to bring in more.

The blast hit a densely populated area surrounding the ministry of defence, interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said. A truck loaded with explosives was detonated near the ministry's engineering department, a security official said.

