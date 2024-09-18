Power asymmetry between China and Russia

The Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has brought about a major shift in the world order. Not only did it bring about a stronger trans-Atlantic alignment vis-a-vis Russia, but it has also pushed the latter closer to China. Consequently, strategists around the globe have been preoccupied with the repercussions of such a partnership between the two countries. The deepening Sino-Russian relationship has become a subject of discussion in India as well. The concern that one of India’s most trusted partners now possibly shares an indispensable friendship with India’s primary adversary has instigated debate around the reliability of Russia as a security partner. In this context, the most recurrent question that is being raised is: has Russia become a junior partner of China? The answer to the question will determine the autonomy that the Kremlin can exercise when it comes to choosing between Beijing and New Delhi.

Against the U.S.-led financial order

The two countries have a shared grievance against the dual hegemony of the dollar and the SWIFT messaging system central to the current global financial system. Their perpetual tension with the U.S.-led geopolitical order of the West puts them in a vulnerable spot — the effects of which have become more pronounced lately.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the U.S. and its allies froze close to $300 billion of Russia’s forex reserves held overseas. China fears a similar threat in the event of a conflict with the West as around $770 billion of China’s $3 trillion forex reserves are currently held in U.S. treasuries. Further, in 2024, the West imposed a SWIFT ban on Russian financial institutions involved in transactions of dual-use goods or weapons. The U.S. also threatened secondary sanctions on third-country financial institutions involved in such transactions with Russia. Fearing secondary SWIFT sanctions, Chinese financial institutions have withheld transactions worth tens of billions of yuan from Russia.

Thus, the two countries have a joint objective to reform (upend) the existing financial and economic order. The two have tried to promote de-dollarisation and alternative payment settlement systems, albeit without much success. Even as the two settled more than 90% of their bilateral trade in local currencies in 2023, this amounted to less than a percent of current account transactions globally. Renminbi-denominated transactions in settling trade amount to only around 6% of global transactions, which were otherwise dominated by the dollar, euro, pound and yen.

China’s effort to promote the Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) — its home-grown payment settlement system — is far from challenging SWIFT anytime soon, limiting its utility.

However, Russia’s isolation from the Western-dominated global financial system makes its need for an alternative much more urgent. China’s requirements aren’t as urgent despite its grievances, as Beijing is still very much a part of the system. This essentially leaves Russia at China’s mercy to set the pace for reforms. Furthermore, China alone has the diplomatic and monetary resources to mount a potential challenge to the Western-dominated financial order. Russia’s isolation and limited resources render it completely dependent on China to pull it out of its misery.

Asymmetry in bilateral trade

At first glance, China-Russia trade appears symmetric over the years. In fact, Russia maintains a modest trade surplus over China. However, the asymmetry becomes apparent when their bilateral trade is put in the wider context of their respective overall trade.

In 2023, while exports to China made up for around 30.4% of Russia’s total exports, Russia accounted for only 3% of China’s total exports. While imports from China accounted for 36% of Russia’s total imports in 2023, China’s imports from Russia amounted to ~5% of its total imports.

Secondly, more than 70% of Russia’s exports to China were energy (fossil fuel) in 2022. In contrast, China’s exports to Russia were relatively more diversified. This makes Russia’s exports to China prone to shocks and uncertainties.

Thirdly, not only are Russia’s exports to China dominated by energy, but a majority of Russia’s global energy exports are also concentrated in China. This is significant because the revenues from the energy sector have contributed between 30-50% of Russia’s annual federal budget in the last 10 years. Moreover, the oil and gas sector contributes about 20% of Russia’s GDP.

This renders the Kremlin’s economy largely dependent on China.

And lastly, Russia has lately become completely dependent on China for its requirement of high-priority goods — a list of “50 dual-use products that are essential for manufacturing weaponry like missiles, drones, and tanks.” The war in Ukraine has significantly enhanced the importance of the metalworking industry, which is critical to producing machine tools necessary for arms manufacturing. As supplies from Moscow’s traditional partners have dried up under sanctions and Russia’s domestic capacity remains stretched, China has stepped up to help its friend. Compared to 2021, when high-priority goods from China accounted for 32% of Russia’s import needs, China’s share soared to 89% in 2023. Additionally, China’s share in Russian imports of critical machine tools has increased from 28% in 2021 to 59% in 2022. In 2023, almost all of Russia’s requirements were sourced from China.

In the process, over the last few years, China has completely dethroned the EU as Russia’s primary trade partner. Moreover, it has absorbed majority of Russia’s losses emanating from reduced trade with the EU. This has kept Moscow’s trade figures largely stable despite stringent sanctions from the West. To sum up, China has emerged as Russia’s most indispensable partner.

What does it mean for India?

Despite all the goodwill that exists in the India-Russia relationship, the Kremlin’s geopolitical goals align more closely with Beijing’s than New Delhi’s.

Further, trade between India and Russia constitutes only a minuscule percentage of the expanding China-Russia trade. The strategic alignment between China and Russia is too deep, and the asymmetry in their economic ties is too wide for Moscow to exercise any autonomy vis-a-vis India if it ever came down to choosing between New Delhi and Beijing. The question is no longer about Russia’s willingness but its capability to resist China’s pressure.

Amit Kumar is a Staff Research Analyst at Takshashila Institution. He tweets at am_i_t_kumar.