Portugal votes with centre-right poised to oust Socialists

March 10, 2024 - Lisbon

Voters in Portugal go to the polls on March 10 in an early election that could see the country join a shift to the right seen across Europe after eight years of Socialist rule.

Final opinion polls published on March 8 show the centre-right Democratic Alliance (AD) narrowly ahead of the Socialist Party (PS) but short of an outright majority in parliament, which could make the far-right party Chega a kingmaker for forming a governing coalition.

But analysts warned the results of the election, Portugal's second in two years, remained wide open given the large number of undecided voters.

Voting stations in the nation of around 10 million people open at 8:00 a.m (0800 GMT) with exit poll projections expected at 8:00 p.m.

The AD leader, 51-year-old lawyer Luis Montenegro, has campaigned on promises to boost economic growth by cutting taxes, and to improve the country's public services.

"We really must turn the page," he told a packed final rally at Lisbon's bullring.

Mr. Montenegro has ruled out any post-election agreement with Chega, but other top AD officials have been more ambiguous.

Analysts say a deal with the anti-establishment Chega, which means "Enough", may prove the only way for the AD to govern.

Chega's leader Andre Ventura, a former trainee priest who went on to become a tough-talking television football commentator, has said his party is "as legitimate as the others".

Chega calls for tougher measures to fight corruption, stricter controls over immigration and chemical castration for some sex offenders.

Just five years old, Chega picked up its first seat in Portugal's 230-seat parliament in 2019, becoming the first far-right party to win representation in the assembly since a military coup in 1974 toppled a decades-long right-wing dictatorship.

It increased its seats to 12 seats in 2022 and polls suggest it could more than double that number this time.

That would mirror gains by far-right parties across Europe, where they already govern - often in coalition - in countries such as Italy, Hungary or Slovakia, or are steadily gaining, as in France and Germany.