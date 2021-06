Pope voices 'pain' over Canadian deaths, doesn't apologise

Pope Francis speaking from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square at The Vatican to a crowd of faithful and pilgrims gathered for the Sunday Angelus noon prayer on June 6. | Photo Credit: AP

Vatican City

06 June 2021 19:38 IST

The Pope did not pay heed to Canadian PM’s demand that the church take responsibility after the bodies of 215 Indigenous students were found at a church-run boarding school.

Pope Francis on Sunday expressed his pain over the discovery in Canada of the remains of 215 Indigenous students of church-run boarding schools and pressed religious and political authorities to shed light on “this sad affair.” But he didn’t offer the apology sought by the Canadian prime minister.

Pope Francis, in remarks to the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square, also called on the authorities to foster healing but made no reference to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's insistence, two days earlier, that the Vatican apologise and take responsibility.

From the 19th century until the 1970s, more than 1,50,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend state-funded Christian schools, the majority of them run by Catholic missionary congregations, in a campaign to assimilate them into Canadian society.

Advertising

Advertising

The Canadian government has admitted that physical and sexual abuse was rampant in the schools, with students beaten for speaking their native languages.

Also Read Remains of 215 children found in Canada's closed boarding school

Ground-penetrating radar was used to confirm the remains of the children at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, last month. The school was Canada's largest such facility and was operated by the Catholic church between 1890 and 1969.

"I am following with pain the news that arrives from Canada about the upsetting discovery of the remains of 215 children," Pope Francis said in his customary Sunday noon remarks to the public.

“I join with the Canadian bishops and the entire Catholic church in Canada in expressing my closeness to the Canadian people traumatised by the shocking news,'' Pope Francis said.

”This sad discovery adds to the awareness of the sorrows and sufferings of the past," he added.

Canadian PM’s criticism

Mr. Trudeau on Friday blasted the church for being “silent” and “not stepping up,″ and called on it to formally apologise and to make amends for its prominent role in his nation’s former system of church-run Indigenous boarding schools.

He noted that when he met with Pope Francis at the Vatican in 2017, he had asked him to ”move forward on apologising” and on making records available. But, Mr. Trudeau said, “we’re still seeing resistance from the church, possibly from the church in Canada.”

Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation in British Columbia has said her nation wants a public apology from the Catholic church. The Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, which ran nearly half of Canada’s residential schools, has yet to release any records about the Kamloops school, she also said.

Pope Francis’ comments spoke of healing but not of apology.

“May the political and religious authorities continue to collaborate with determination to shed light on this sad affair and to commit humbly to a path of reconciliation and healing,″ Pope Francis said.

“These difficult moments represent a strong call to distance ourselves from the colonial model and from today’s ideological colonising and to walk side by side in dialogue, in mutual respect and in recognising rights and cultural values of all the daughters and sons of Canada,” the Pope said.

“Let's entrust to the Lord the souls of all those children, deceased in the residential schools of Canada,'' the pontiff added. "Let us pray for the families and for the indigenous Canadian communities overcome by sorrow.” Pope Francis then asked the public in the square below his window to join him in silent prayer.

The United, Presbyterian and Anglican churches have apologised for their roles in the abuse, as has the Canadian government, which has offered compensation.

Among the many recommendations of a government-established Truth and Reconciliation Commission was a papal apology.