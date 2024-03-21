Pope repeats call to negotiate in Ukraine, Gaza

March 21, 2024 03:11 am | Updated 03:11 am IST - Vatican City

Pope Francis on March 20 repeated his call for negotiations to end wars in Ukraine and Gaza, after remarks about "raising the white flag" sparked outrage in Kyiv.

At his weekly audience at the Vatican, the 87-year-old turned his thoughts to the populations of "the martyred Ukraine and of the Holy Land, Palestine, Israel, who suffer so much from the horror of war".

"Let us never forget, war is always a defeat. We cannot go forward during a war. We must make every effort to talk, to negotiate."

Francis sparked outrage with an interview broadcast earlier this month where, talking about Ukraine, he praised those who "have the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate".

Kyiv — which has been fighting a Russian invasion for two years — reacted with outrage, recalling the Vatican's envoy and saying it would "never" surrender.

