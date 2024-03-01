ADVERTISEMENT

Pope Francis labels gender ideology as ‘the worst danger’

March 01, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Vatican City

The Argentine pontiff has repeatedly railed against gender theory

AFP

Pope Francis speaks during the international conference “Man-Woman: Image of God. Towards an Anthropology of Vocations” at the Vatican, March 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Pope Francis launched a fresh critique on Friday of gender ideology, saying it was "the worst danger" which "erases differences".

"It is very important that there is this meeting, this meeting between men and women, because today the worst danger is gender ideology," the 87-year-old told a meeting with participants of an international conference on marriage and faith.

"I asked for studies into this ugly ideology of our time, which erases differences and makes everything the same. Erasing differences is erasing humanity."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Argentine pontiff has repeatedly railed against gender theory, also called gender ideology, which broadly speaking is the idea that you do not have to adhere to the gender you were born with, and that gender is a product of societal norms, rather than purely biology.

In 2019, the Vatican published an educational document intended to help Catholic school teachers counter ideas which "deny the natural difference between a man and a woman".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Vatican City State

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US