Pope Francis slams ‘shameful’ failure of diplomacy in Mideast

The 87-year-old had previously declared Monday (October 7, 2024) a global day for prayer and fasting for peace, following similar initiatives for other conflicts in recent years.

Published - October 07, 2024 04:33 pm IST - Vatican City

Pope Francis on Monday (October 7, 2024) slammed the “shameful inability” of world powers to end the conflict in the Middle East, on the first anniversary of Hamas’s deadly October 7 attack on Israel.

“A year ago, the fuse of hatred was lit; it did not sputter, but exploded in a spiral of violence, in the shameful inability of the international community and the most powerful countries to silence the weapons and put an end to the tragedy of war,” he said in an open letter to Catholics in the Middle East.

“Blood is still being shed, as are tears. Anger is growing, along with the desire for revenge, while it seems that few people care about what is most needed and what is most desired: dialogue and peace.”

In his letter, the leader of the world’s almost 1.4 billion Catholics offered solidarity with followers in the region — “a small, defenceless flock” — on what he called “this sad day”.

But the Pope also addressed “the men and women of every confession and religion who in the Middle East are suffering from the insanity of war: I am close to you, I am with you”.

“I am with you, who have no voice, for despite all the talk of plans and strategies, there is little concern for those who suffer the devastation of war, which the powerful impose on others; yet they will be subject to the inflexible judgement of God,” he added.

