HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals, including prelates based in Hong Kong and Jerusalem

The Pope announced his picks during his customary weekly appearance to the public, saying the ceremony to formally install the churchmen as cardinals will be held on September 30.

July 09, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - VATICAN CITY

AP
Pope Francis delivers the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, on July 9, 2023.

Pope Francis delivers the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, on July 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Pope Francis on July 9 announced he has chosen 21 new cardinals, including prelates from Jerusalem and Hong Kong — places where Catholics are a small minority.

The Pope announced his picks during his customary weekly appearance to the public in St. Peter’s Square, saying the ceremony to formally install the churchmen as cardinals will be held on Sept. 30.

Among those tapped are several prelates holding or about to assume major Vatican posts, like Argentine Archbishop Victor Manuel Fernandez, whom the Pope just named to lead the office for ensuring doctrinal orthodoxy.

The new cardinals also include Hong Kong Bishop Stephen Sau-yan Chow and the Vatican’s top official in the Middle East, Monsignor Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem.

Related Topics

Vatican City State / pope / christianity

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.