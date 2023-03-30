ADVERTISEMENT

Pope Francis had peaceful night in hospital, says Vatican source

March 30, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - ROME

According to news reports, the Pope could be discharged in time for Palm Sunday celebrations on April 2.

Reuters

Pope Francis is helped get up the popemobile car as he leaves on March 29, 2023 at the end of the weekly general audience at St. Peter’s square in The Vatican. | Photo Credit: AFP

Pope Francis spent a peaceful night in hospital, a Vatican source said on March 30, 2023, a day after the 86-year-old pontiff was hospitalised with a respiratory infection.

The source said the Vatican was expected to give an update on the Pope's condition in the "late morning".

On Wednesday, the Vatican had said that Francis would have to stay for "a few days" at Rome's Gemelli hospital for "appropriate" medical treatment.

According to Italian news agency ANSA, nursing staff "are very optimistic" that, barring surprises, the Pope could be discharged in time for Palm Sunday celebrations on April 2.

ANSA, quoting unnamed hospital sources, also said doctors had "for now" ruled out heart problems and pneumonia for Pope Francis.

Palm Sunday marks the start of a hectic week of ceremonies leading to Easter Sunday on April 9, the holiest day in the Christian calendar, marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Pope Francis' health has attracted increased scrutiny in the last two years, during which time he has undergone colon surgery and begun using a wheelchair or a walking stick due to chronic knee pain.

His latest hospitalisation has revived speculation over a possible resignation on health grounds, following the historic precedent of his late predecessor Benedict XVI.

Asked by Italian Swiss television RSI in an interview broadcast on March 12 what condition would lead him to quit, Francis said: "A tiredness that doesn't let you see things clearly. A lack of clarity, of knowing how to evaluate situations".

