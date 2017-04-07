Pope dismisses priest who stole $300K from bishop, hospital

Pope Francis has dismissed a Roman Catholic priest from New Hampshire, who was convicted of stealing $3,00,000 from a hospital, a bishop and a deceased priest’s estate.
Monsignor Edward Arsenault, who served as the face of the church in the state during a sex abuse scandal, pleaded guilty to three theft charges in 2014 and is serving a jail sentence.
Thou art priest no more
The Diocese of Manchester said Friday that Arsenault no longer has “faculties to act, function, or present himself as a priest.”
Prosecutors said Arsenault billed the church for lavish meals and travel for himself and often a male partner.
