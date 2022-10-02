Pope appeals to Putin to end ''spiral of violence'' in Ukraine

Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

Pope Francis on Sunday appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, imploring him to “stop this spiral of violence and death” in Ukraine, and denounced what he called the “absurd” risk of nuclear war.

Francis made his strongest appeal yet on the seventh-month war as he addressed the public in St. Peter's Square.

The pontiff also called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to “be open” to serious peace proposals. He also exhorted the international community to “use all diplomatic instruments” to end this “huge tragedy” and “horror” of war.