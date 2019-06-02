Pope apologises to Roma for ‘discrimination’

Pope Francis apologised Sunday to the Roma ethnic minority for their history of discrimination in Europe and paid homage to Romanian Catholics persecuted during communist rule as he wrapped up his third and final day with a message of forgiveness.

Pope Francis reached out to the minorities of Transylvania during a deeply symbolic visit to Romania about 20 years after St. John Paul II made the first-ever papal trip to the majority Orthodox country.

Pope Francis visited a community of Roma, also known as Gypsies, in a newly built Catholic church that was so small organisers asked the clergy to leave to make more room for Gypsy families to get in.

There, Pope Francis apologised for the “many experiences of discrimination, segregation and mistreatment experienced by your communities,” a reference to the second-class status of the Roma minority in Romania and throughout Europe, where Roma are more likely to be poor, uneducated and at risk of harassment, according to European Union studies.

“History tells us that Christians too, including Catholics, are not strangers to such evil,” Pope Francis said, in an apparent reference to World War II-era deportation of Roma along with Romanian Jews that is commemorated by a Holocaust memorial in Bucharest.

“I would like to ask your forgiveness for this,” Pope Francis said.

Marginalised section

Roma are often among the poorest and least educated citizens in Central Europe. Neighbouring Hungary, for example, has been warned by the EU about the discrimination of Roma children in education. The EU Agency for Fundamental Rights reported last year that 80% of the Roma population in Europe is at risk for poverty, and that hate-motivated crime and harassment were preventing their inclusion in society.

When Communist regime assumed power following Second World War, thousands of priests were incarcerated in prisons, including the seven being beatified on Sunday. The Catholic Church’s property was seized. The refusal of the Orthodox church to return those Catholic assets remains a source of tension between the two today.

“This is a holy day for all Catholics,” said 50-year old Emanuela Canta, who arrived in the Blaj field early Sunday to get a spot.