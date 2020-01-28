International

Pompeo urges Iraq to uphold ‘sovereignty’ faced with Iran ‘attacks’ on U.S. targets

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

The U.S. Secretary of State said the government of Iraq must take immediate steps to protect our diplomatic facilities as required by international law.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday urged Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdel Mahdi to uphold his country’s “sovereignty” in the face of “attacks” from Iran on U.S. facilities in Iraq.

Pompeo “expressed his outrage at the continued assaults by Iran’s armed groups against U.S. facilities in Iraq, including yesterday’s rocket attacks against our Embassy, which resulted in one injury,” the State Department said in a statement.

The statement said that “these attacks demonstrate a wanton disregard for Iraqi sovereignty and a failure to rein in these dangerous armed groups.”

Pompeo said on Twitter that “the government of #Iraq must take immediate steps to protect our diplomatic facilities as required by international law.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
war
Iraq
Iran
USA
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 4:28:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pompeo-urges-iraq-to-uphold-sovereignty-faced-with-iran-attacks-on-us-targets/article30670446.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY