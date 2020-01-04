Pompeo, Iraqi parliament speaker agree on need to lower tensions: U.S. State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Iraq's Speaker of Parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi on Friday and they agreed on the need to lower tensions in Iraq and the region in the wake of a U.S. air strike that killed Iran's most powerful general, the U.S. State Department said.
“The secretary expressed his appreciation for al-Halbousi's continued partnership with the United States,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. “Secretary Pompeo and Speaker al-Halbousi agreed on the importance of reducing tensions in Iraq and the region.”
