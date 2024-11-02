ADVERTISEMENT

Political sparring in Sri Lanka over privileges to ex-Presidents

Updated - November 02, 2024 01:47 pm IST - Colombo

Sri Lankan Cabinet to review ex-Presidents’ privileges amid concerns, refuting reports of reduced security for Mahinda Rajapaksa

PTI

Sri Lankan President and National People’s Power (NPP) party leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s office also refuted reports that the security of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has been reduced. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

“A Sri Lankan Cabinet sub-committee will soon review the privileges accorded to former Presidents of the country and future actions on the matter will be taken based on its recommendations,” the Presidential Secretariat has said.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s office on Friday (November 2, 2024) also refuted reports that the security of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has been reduced.

The statement by the Presidential Secretariat came after concerns raised by ex-Presidents that the new Sri Lankan government under President Dissanayake would slash their privileges.

In the run-up to the September 21 election, Mr. Dissanayake had vowed to stop all privileges of ex-Presidents, claiming they were a burden on the taxpayer.

In recent days, the Government has faced criticism over the reported move to slash the personal security provided to former President Rajapaksa.

"The Presidential Secretariat has noted recent media reports claiming that the security of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has been reduced," the statement said.

"The Presidential Secretariat states that all those reports are false," it added.

Furthermore, a Cabinet sub-committee has been established to evaluate the privileges of former Presidents, and future decisions and actions will be taken based on the committee’s recommendations, it added.

Opposition party leaders mounted an attack on Mr. Dissanayake, saying he would be responsible for any security breach to Mr. Rajapaksa as he was still under threat from the LTTE separatists for ending their decades-long military campaign.

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, speaking at an election rally, was critical of the Government's attempt to reduce privileges for ex-Presidents.

Sri Lanka has six living ex-Presidents or widows and their privileges are provided under the 1986 Presidential Privileges Act.

