Political ad spending rises, FB leads digital space

Political ad spending is surging for the U.S. election, with digital campaigns — led by Facebook — accounting for nearly one-fifth of the total, researchers said on Wednesday.

A report by eMarketer predicted total campaign media spending jumping 63% from four years ago to $6.89 billion, attributing the rise to the “intensity” of the presidential race as well as congressional contests.

The forecast for the 2019-2020 election cycle covers spending on federal, state and local ads, including political action committee ads and lobbying activities.

“The highly partisan political environment is driving more Americans to donate money to their preferred candidates than in past election seasons, which in turn is funneling more money into advertising,” the eMarketer report said.

Television will account for the largest share of political advertising at $4.5 billion or 66% of the total.

Facebook is expected to take in nearly 60% of digital space, according to eMarketer, with 18% for Google and 22% for other online services. “Facebook offers reach, targeting capabilities and ease of use that appeal to political advertisers,” said an anlyst.

