International

Polish PM clashes with EU chief over supremacy of bloc’s laws

Mateusz Morawiecki  

The European Union’s top official locked horns on Tuesday with Poland’s Prime Minister, arguing that a recent ruling from the country’s constitutional court challenging the supremacy of EU laws is a threat to the bloc’s foundations and won’t be left unanswered.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Mateusz Morawiecki laid bare their differences of opinion on rule-of-law principles during a heated debate with EU lawmakers.

Ms. Von der Leyen accused Mr. Morawiecki of trying to run away and escape the debate on the primacy of European law. He, in turn, insisted that Poles are in favour of the “power of the rule of law” and “don’t believe in blackmail or paternalistic attitudes” toward their country.

Relations between Poland and the EU have been rocky for years and reached a new low this month after the tribunal ruled that Polish laws take precedence over those of the 27-nation bloc — which Poland joined in 2004 — escalating lingering tensions over democratic standards between the country’s right-wing nationalist government and EU institutions.

In her introduction, Ms. Von der Leyen said the Polish ruling challenges “the unity of the European legal order” and undermines the protection of judicial independence.

At the heart of the dispute is the question of who should have the most power within the 27-nation bloc — each individual nation over its citizens or the EU institutions over the member nations. It was the prime mover behind the exit of Britain from the EU, and it has stirred passions in several eastern and central European nations like Poland and Hungary.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Steve Bannon faces criminal contempt vote

Steve Bannon likely to be held in criminal contempt of Congress

Pakistan Navy claims it blocked Indian submarine from entering into its waters

Turkey summons 10 diplomats over call for activist Osman Kavala’s release

U.K. competition watchdog has music streaming in its sights

Sri Lankan Navy commences search operation to find missing Indian fisherman: official

10,000 children killed, maimed in Yemen: UNICEF

96-year-old ex-Nazi camp secretary appears in court for indictment

Initiate action against those who incited violence using religion, Bangladesh PM Hasina tells Home Minister

China’s Communist Party appoints Xinjiang official facing U.S. sanctions to head Tibet’s party unit

Sri Lanka faces substantial credit risk, default a real possibility: Fitch

Technology best way to achieve climate target: Australia PM Scott Morrison

Sri Lanka’s draft of new Constitution expected to be ready for Parliament’s nod by early 2022: Minister

TN fisherman falls into sea, goes missing, after Lankan Navy intercepts boat

Strong earthquake strikes off Turkish Mediterranean coast

New Zealand hits virus high, pushes vaccination as way out

Texas lawmakers pass new congressional maps that bolsters GOP, reduces political representation of minorities

California oil spill | Data shows ship crossed over the oil pipeline that ruptured

Japan kicks off election campaign as support for the ruling LDP dips

India, Israel, UAE, U.S. decide to launch quadrilateral economic forum
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2021 11:10:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/polish-pm-clashes-with-eu-chief-over-supremacy-of-blocs-laws/article37079851.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY