Polish Opposition wins parliamentary majority in tight vote

October 17, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Warsaw

The Opposition also has a majority in the upper house, securing 66 of the 100 seats in the Senate.

AFP

FILE - Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister addresses supporters at his party headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, on Oct. 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Polish pro-EU opposition parties have won a parliamentary majority in a tight general election, the poll commission said on Tuesday announcing complete results.

The nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, which has been ruling for the last eight years, emerged first with 35.38% of the vote but is unlikely to form a majority.

Poland's pro-EU opposition tipped to win election with record turnout

The liberal Civic Coalition bloc finished second at 30.7%, but together with two minor parties, Third Way and Left, secured a majority of 248 lawmakers in the 460-seat Parliament's lower chamber, the national poll commission said.

Sunday's vote saw the highest turnout since the fall of Communism, with more than 74% eligible voters casting ballots.

Poland's opposition leader Tusk says three parties have enough votes to unseat the Law and Justice party

Nearly 41% took part in a controversial referendum on migration staged by the ruling Eurosceptics on election day, which was boycotted by the opposition.

The turnout was insufficient for the vote to be valid.

