Polish General Piotr Trytek chosen to lead European Union training mission for Ukrainian troops

Reuters October 28, 2022 12:33 IST

The Bloc agreed earlier this month to set up the Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine, which aims to boost the country's military capability.

Ukrainian soldiers target their mortar in the front line position near Bakhmut the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: AP

Polish General Piotr Trytek has been appointed to lead a European Union (EU) mission to train Ukrainian troops, the Polish Defence Minister said late on October 27, as western countries seek to step up support for Kyiv following Russia's invasion. The Bloc agreed earlier this month to set up the Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine), which aims to boost the country's military capability. Putin says he won’t use nuclear weapons in Ukraine "Polish officer, Gen. Piotr Trytek ... will lead the international military training mission for the Ukrainian army," Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter. "It is a huge responsibility, but also recognition of Poland's position in the international arena." Commander of Poland's 11th Armoured Cavalry Division, Trytek, 51, has served in Iraq and Afghanistan. EUMAM Ukraine will be headquartered in Brussels with operational command centres in Poland and Germany. Most training will take place in Poland.



