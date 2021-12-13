Policeman on polio duty killed in Pakistan

The incident happened in Tank district bordering South Waziristan.

A Pakistani policeman guarding a polio team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was shot dead on Sunday, a day after a soldier was killed in a similar incident.

The incident happened in Tank district bordering South Waziristan, when constable Nazir shah died after he was shot while he was guarding a polio team.

Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), known as the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack. "The TTP accepted the responsibility for the attack on polio vaccinators in village Grashada area of Tank district bordering South Waziristan. Police constable Nazir shah died in the firing by the terrorists. One policeman was also injured in the firing," a senior police officer said.

It was the second attack since the TTP on Thursday announced the end of a one-month cease-fire with the government.