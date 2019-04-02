Policeman makes arrest in sauna

Copenhagen

02 April 2019 23:03 IST

There’s no escape from the long arm of the law in Sweden. Not even sitting naked in a sauna.

Police spokeswoman Carina Skagerlind said an off-duty police officer found himself sitting in the same sauna in Rinkeby, a Stockholm suburb, as a fugitive who had dodged a jail sentence for aggravated assault.

Ms. Skagerlind said after recognising each other, “the naked police officer calmly told the man that he should consider himself arrested.” She said the officer called colleagues to pick up the fugitive, adding, “The arrest was undramatic and the wanted man didn’t try to flee.”

