Policeman killed, several injured in suicide blast in Islamabad

December 23, 2022 01:37 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - ISLAMABAD

The attack comes after several Pakistani Taliban detainees overpowered their guards at a counterterrorism center in northwestern Pakistan.

AP, Reuters

Soldiers drive toward North Waziristan during an offensive against Pakistani Taliban militants. File photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

A suicide car bombing at a checkpoint in Pakistan's capital of Islamabad on Friday, December 23, 2022, killed one police official and injured several others, police said.

"Our initial information says that there was a man and a woman in the car," Islamabad operations police chief, Sohail Zafar, told reporters, adding that the car did not stop at the checkpoint when police tried to stop it.

"As they chased it, the people inside the car blew it up.

"It was a suicide blast," he said, adding that at least six more people who got injured.

TV footage showed a burning car as police officers cordoned off the area.

Increasing attacks by Pakistani Taliban

No one claimed responsibility for the bombing. But Pakistani Taliban have stepped up attacks on security forces since November, when they unilaterally ended a monthslong cease-fire with Pakistan’s government.

The violence comes days after several Pakistani Taliban detainees overpowered their guards at a counterterrorism center in northwestern Pakistan on Sunday after snatching police weapons and taking three officers hostage.

On Tuesday, Pakistan’s special forces raided the detention center, triggering an intense shootout in which the military later said 25 detainees linked to the Pakistani Taliban were killed in Bannu, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and part of a former tribal region.

Three troops and at least three hostages were also killed in that incident.

